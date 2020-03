Solar Ride Shoes GET IT!

When you go to Adidas, shoes are going to be on the top of the list. Adidas makes great shoes. And these shoes will keep that tradition going strong. Work out in comfort all day long. Your feet will be very grateful.

Get It: Pick up the Solar Ride Shoes ($50; was $100) at Adidas

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!