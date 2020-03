Tiro 19 Camo Training Pants GET IT!

These training pants will get a lot of work when you pick them up. You can wear them during any workout routine and they will stand up to those stressors. You can even walk around town with them. That camo design is a pretty stylish look for casual hangs.

Get It: Pick up the Tiro 19 Camo Training Pants ($32; was $45) at Adidas

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!