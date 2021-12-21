Get Cozy This Winter in the Wellen Seawool Fisherman Sweater

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like cozying up in the house when the winter is at full force. You wanna stay inside and enjoy whatever it is like you to do. But you can’t do that without the right clothes helping you stay warm on those brutally cold nights. And that’s where the Wellen Seawool Fisherman Sweater comes into play.

The Wellen Seawool Fisherman Sweater can be found at Huckberry, which is no surprise. That’s because Huckberry makes the kind of clothing that any outdoorsy type can enjoy. And while you may prefer wearing this inside this winter, you can easily wear it out of the house to look your best wherever you go.

Being that this sweater is made from 50% recycled polyester, 20% viscose, 20% nylon, and 10% wool, it is no surprise that this feels like a dream on your body. Not too tight but not too loose so the heat escapes. And this thing is made to really keep the warmth in and the cold out.

That material blend is also what gives the Wellen Seawool Fisherman Sweater such a great look. It’s got a classic, old-school fisherman look to it that won’t feel out of place in many modern bars and hangouts. Anytime you feel the need to warm up this winter, this is gonna be a perfect choice for any guy.

Having the Wellen Seawool Fisherman Sweater in your life is gonna be a net positive. It looks great, it feels great, and it’ll keep you warm. So head on over to Huckberry right now so you can enjoy the rest of your winter in style. That’s the Huckberry way.

Get It: Pick up the Wellen Seawool Fisherman Sweater ($148) at Huckberry

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

20 Hiking & Adventure Gifts for Outdoors Lovers

The Best Stocking Stuffers for Men

Comfort Gifts Perfect for Anyone Who Now Spends More Time at Home

21 Best Gifts For Men Who Love to Sleep and Relax at Home

21 Fitness Gifts for Fitness-Focused Men Starting at Just $6

Men’s Journal Picks: Best Practical Gifts – Starting at Just $9

21 Gifts For Kids Who Have Everything This Holiday Season

The Best Splurge-Worthy Gifts for Men

The 22 Best Wellness Gifts for Health Fanatic Men

21 Gifts for Men Who Say They Don’t Want Anything

23 Stylish Gift Ideas for Fashionable Men

18 Gifts for Men That Cost Less Than $25

Men’s Journal Picks: Best Gifts for Dad – Starting at Just $9

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!