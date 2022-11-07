Get Cozy With This Donegal Shawl Collar Cardigan From Bonobos

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s never a bad time to pick up some new clothes. Especially now that the weather is gonna keep getting colder and colder as the year drifts on. Some good warm gear to help keep us cozy and stylish. Some good gear like the Donegal Shawl Collar Cardigan, one of the many amazing items found over at Bonobos.

Bonobos is a brand we’ve spoken about before at great length and we will continue to do so. Why? Because you can get items like this Donegal Shawl Collar Cardigan in your life. Having tried one of these amazing cardigans out ourselves, we can tell you guys from personal experience that you need at least one of these in your closet right now.

As soon as you put this Donegal Shawl Collar Cardigan on, you will feel the comfort almost immediately. Not just in how soft it is, but in how cozy and warm it is. It may not be ideal to wear on its own while shoveling the sidewalk in a blizzard, but it’s a great item to have when you need to layer up at work or on its own when hanging out at home.

That comfort comes from the top-notch Donegal wool that was used to make it. That wool also helps to give this sweater its great look. It’s got a classic, simple look to it that makes any of the colorways you choose pop. You will look as good as you feel when you throw this on on any cold night the rest of the year.

So if you are looking for some good new gear to throw on when the weather gets to be a little too much, head on over to Bonobos and pick up the Donegal Shawl Collar Cardigan right now. Hell, you can even make someone’s year by getting it for them for the holiday season. Either way, you’ll be making a smart move.

Get It: Pick up the Donegal Shawl Collar Cardigan ($139) at Bonobos

