Get Dad Some Fantastic Shirts From NAKED Cashmere This Father’s Day

John Cotton V-Neck GET IT!

If Dad prefers the feel of cotton on his skin, then this V-Neck option is going to deliver everything he wants from a shirt. High style and high comfort in one unbelievable package.

Get It: Pick up the John Cotton V-Neck ($95) at NAKED Cashmere

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

Check out The Men’s Journal Father’s Day Gift Guide 2021

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!