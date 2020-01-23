Get Early Access to Backcountry’s Annual Winter Sale Now

Mountain Hardwear Canyon Shirt GET IT!

This lightweight, wrinkle-resistant fabric is perfect for travel or for trekking—especially in summer. The polyester dobby actively wicks moisture while vents along the sides, core, and back provide airy-cool comfort. The button-flap and zippered chest pockets ensure high-capacity storage. Plenty of sizes and colors available.

Get It: Save up to 51% on the Mountain Hardwear Canyon Shirt ($32; was $65) at Backcountry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!