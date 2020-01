Prana Showdown Shirt Jacket GET IT!

Appropriate attire for a casual night of s’mores by the fire, it’s a light down jacket with a classic flannel look. Insulated with RDS down for extra warmth, it has an internal media pocket for your phone and valuables.

Get It: Save up to 42% on the Prana Showdown Shirt Jacket ($99; was $169) at Backcountry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!