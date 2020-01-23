Get Early Access to Backcountry’s Annual Winter Sale Now

Salomon XA Pro 3D Trail Running Shoe GET IT!

This is Salomon’s lightest shock-absorbing shoe. It’s perfect for sunrise ascensions and evening dashes back to the cabin. The 3D advanced-chassis system stabilizes your steps on uneven terrain, without losing energy from your stride. Built for moving quickly, the 3D has lightweight, breathable sandwich mesh and quick-fit asymmetrical lacing.

Get It: Save up to 38% on Salomon XA Pro 3D Trail Running Shoe ($80; was $130) at Backcountry

