Get Early Access to Backcountry’s Annual Winter Sale Now

The North Face Defdown GTX II Down Jacket GET IT!

Available in black, grey, or this deep and gorgeous garnet red, this extended-length jacket is stuffed with down. But it’s also outfitted with a Gore-Tex membrane to lock out moisture. Rugged nylon withstands the grind of daily winter wear, a magnetic stormflap closes over the front zipper to keep snow and wind from creeping in, and the cozy fixed hood features a removable faux-fur ruff.

Get It: Save up to 30% on The North Face Defdown GTX II Down Jacket ($315; was $450) at Backcountry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!