Get Early Access to Backcountry’s Annual Winter Sale Now

Vuarnet VL 1628 SunglassesGET IT!
On the slopes or the streets, strolling around town or just lying around, these sunglasses have the style and function you need for everyday adventures. Plus, the lenses are made with mineral glass, ensuring optical clarity, durability, and UV protection.
Get It: Save up to 81% on Vuarnet Sunglasses ($60; was $310) at Backcountry
Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top