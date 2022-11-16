Get lululemon Gifts Under $100 for the Holidays

Evolution Short Sleeve Polo Shirt GET IT!

A nice new polo is a great gift to get someone in your life this holiday. Because this one is incredibly comfortable and stylish, much more so than others. And also because a Polo can be worn pretty much anywhere, as it’s great for casual nights out as well as trips to the office and whatnot. At this price, you really can’t go wrong.

Get It: Pick up the Evolution Short Sleeve Polo Shirt ($88) at lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!