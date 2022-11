Restfeel Slide Sandals GET IT!

Sandals to roam around the home in or run errands in when the weather is warm. It’ll get warm again someday folks, and these will be a good thing to have in the home for any guy in your life. A perfect little holiday gift to add to the pile.

Get It: Pick up the Restfeel Slide Sandals ($58) at lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!