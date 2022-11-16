Get lululemon Gifts Under $100 for the Holidays

The Fundamental T-Shirt GET IT!

A new t-shirt from lululemon is a great gift for any guy in your life. In the cold weather months it can be worn in a layered outfit and then when the temps get warmer it can be worn on its own. And it just feels so good on the skin, feeling like you’re being wrapped up in a cloud. Gym or home, this shirt is a good piece of clothing to throw on. Which means it is a great gift to get someone this holiday season.

Get It: Pick up The Fundamental T-Shirt ($58) at lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!