Get Out Of The House And Go Running With These Nike Running Shoes

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Being stuck inside all day has gotten old pretty quickly, hasn’t it? You need to get out. Even if you weren’t much of a runner before, you’ll want to consider taking it up now. And if you’re gonna do so, you should pick up these Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36’s running shoes that are on sale at Zappos.

When it comes to picking up some new athletic gear, you really can’t go wrong with picking up some Nike gear. And the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36’s are no different. Your feet will be a lot happier on your runs when you pick these guys up.

Right off the bat, you will feel a high level of comfort with the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36’s. The cushioning in the sole of the shoes are very comfortable, but light. That way you aren’t weighed down when running. And the interiors are made with a fabric lining for a great feel no matter what.

The uppers on the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36’s are made with a lockdown fit mesh. That gives them enhanced stretch and support so your run is never uncomfortable. And with dynamic flywire laces, you will be firmly planted into those shoes.

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36’s are gonna really help you out when running. Not just because of how comfortable they are but because of how they are designed for running. The heel and outsole are beveled, helping you to land your feet in the right position when running.

That cushioning in the sole of the shoes that add a ton of comfort? That’s not all they do for the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36’s. They also offer an energy-returning bounce with each step. You will get a smooth ride and a ton of traction with these shoes.

Like any good running shoe, there Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36’s are very durable and flexible. It all adds up to a great pair of running shoes that you should pick up immediately. For this price, you really would be out of turn if you don’t pick them up.

Get It: Pick up the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36’s ($90; was $120) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!