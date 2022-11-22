Get Pants for All Your Needs at KÜHL

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Going shopping for new clothes is easier said than done these days. There are so many options out there that you can get a little dizzy looking at all of them. Especially when it comes to pants. There are so many things to take into account. From the fabric technology, to the number of pockets, the fit and style. Are they right for work, for casual trips out and about, or both? Where does one start?

In our minds, there is only one place to start when it comes to new pants. And that is the wonderful selection that can be found over at KÜHL right now.

We’ve written about KÜHL before and we will continue to do so. Why? Because for KÜHL, quality, performance, and versatility are the key components that allow their pants to handle the pressures of life on the go. Being that this was a brand forged in the snow-covered Wasatch Mountains, they understand the importance of adapting to conditions. Life in the mountains isn’t easy and these pants are designed to withstand it all. They are laser-focused on fit, fabric, and function when it comes to their bottoms.

Thanks to KÜHL’s dedication to their craft, you’ll notice the difference the minute you put their product on. Since quality can’t be rushed, the design team takes the time needed to make sure the fabrics and construction match their legendary fit. They also spend just as much time using every product in the outdoors (and beyond), making sure it’s all versatile and durable — and that it never slows down on you.

What also makes KÜHL pants so great is how varied the selection is. It’s not just one kind of pant remade over and over again. You’ve got choices that can fall under different categories. Whether you consider yourself an outdoorsman, craftsman, or everyday guy, KÜHL has a pant for you. If you’re outdoorsy these pants use technical fabrics and don’t shy away from features. If the workshop is your comfort zone, these pants have the comfort of jeans and the durability for any job in the shop. Then the everyday options are the go-to pants that can be worn indoors or out, in the office or on the road without any issue.

To show you guys how great the selection is over at KÜHL, we picked a few of our favorite pants from each category. That way you can pick out the kind of pant(s) that work best for you. Having tried out the selection ourselves, these are pants that you guys are gonna definitely want to try out. Scroll down and make a move now. You won’t regret it.

