Get Pants for All Your Needs at KÜHL

Craft – Rydr Pant GET IT!

A classic is something that stands the test of time and the Rydr Pant is built to last. For as comfortable as it is, it’s extremely durable and tough. Once you’ve worn them as much as you will; the lived-in look gives this pair of pants an authentic character that’s unique to you and your adventures. With reinforced pockets and bottom cuffs, it’s easy to see these pants are no doubt a true classic.

Get It: Pick up the Rydr Pant ($99) at KÜHL

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!