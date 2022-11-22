Get Pants for All Your Needs at KÜHL

Everyday – Revolvr Pant GET IT!

These Revolvr pants are great for everyday life. Fitting, since that’s the category they fall under. One look at them tells you that they’ll be great for office life or hang-out sessions with the guys. And when you try them on, you’ll immediately feel how comfortable they are. Lightweight and quick drying, these super flexible and anti-abrasion pants with the breathability of a cotton blend. Pick these up now if you need some new everyday pants in your life.

Get It: Pick up the Revolvr Pant ($99) at KÜHL

