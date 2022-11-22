Get Pants for All Your Needs at KÜHL

Outdoor – Radikl Pants GET IT!

Looking for a new pair of pants made to handle a hike on your favorite trail? Then look no further than these Radikl pants. Lightweight yet incredibly tough and durable, enjoy the comfort of sweatpants on the trail. These are trail tough and protect from the sun with an SPF of 50+. With seven pockets, an anti-abrasion design, and unparalleled flexibility, these will become fast favorites for the outdoor lovers out there.

Get It: Pick up the Radikl Pants ($99) at KÜHL

