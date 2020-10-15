Get Prepped To Sweat With The New Champion Workout Collection

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Every knows that you need specific clothes for your workouts. Items that are made to last. Durable and strong without ever making you feel uncomfortable. You need to be operating at peak performance and you can do that with the wrong clothes on.

There are plenty of brands out there that specialize in workout gear. But few of them are as reliable and comfortable as Champion. Champion has been around for a long time and for good cause. When you pick up something from Champion, you will be sure to be pleased with you get.

Right now, Champion has just launched a brand new collection for all you physically active guys out there. The Champion Workout Collection is here with some new options that fit like a dream, wick away moisture so you don’t feel soggy, and move with you during any workout.

The items in the Champion Workout Collection are so comfortable that you could also very gladly use them as loungewear. And to show you guys how great this new line is, we have picked a few of our favorite items from within. Trust us when we say these are great. We’ve tried them out first hand and came away really impressed.

So if you are in the market for some new workout clothes, the Champion Workout Collection is for you. Check out some choice items from the collection below.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!