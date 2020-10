Sport 1/4 Zip Pullover GET IT!

Stay warm when you go out for a run this Fall. But not too warm, as it breathes really well. And with that moisture-wicking tech, it won’t get you bogged down in sweat no matter how hard you work out.

Get It: Pick up the Sport 1/4 Zip Pullover ($38; was $50) at Champion

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!