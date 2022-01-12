Get Ready for Footballs Playoffs With a New Era Fitted Hat

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It is finally upon us boys. Football has said goodbye to the regular season and is now about to get the playoffs going. This means soon enough we’re going to be right in the thick of Super Bowl madness, which is always a fun time. And you can roll through the season with some new football gear, like the New Era San Francisco 49ers 75th Anniversary Fitted Hat.

Now, we know that not everyone is gonna be rolling with the 49ers this playoff season. Even if they did miraculously get in thanks to some week 18 mayhem. But the New Era San Francisco 49ers 75th Anniversary Fitted Hat is just a good idea of what is in store for you when it comes to football gear that New Era is putting out these days.

Just look at this hat. You don’t even have to be a Niners fan to want to throw this hat on. It’s got a gorgeous color scheme that almost inverses what you tend to expect with the Niners. Instead of red dominating the hat as is usual with Niner gear, you get all black with red filling in the logo to make the hat really pop.

Not to mention that you got a nice logo on the side of it that indicates the 75th anniversary of one of the most storied franchises in NFL history. Maybe not modern history, but anyone who got to see Montana and then Young dominate the game can look back fondly on that Bay Area dynasty.

Macy’s has a lot of great NFL gear even beyond the New Era San Francisco 49ers 75th Anniversary Fitted Hat. You can find all of said items here. And if this hat suits you, be it as a Niners fan or not, you can pick it up right now and throw it on at every playoff party you go to.

Get It: Pick up the New Era San Francisco 49ers 75th Anniversary Fitted Hat ($42) at Macy’s

