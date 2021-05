Flint and Tinder Golden Bear Suede Shirt GET IT!

This is a truly face-melting piece of fashion. When you throw this on and go out, there won’t be a single eye that isn’t on you. This suede shirt jacket is a must-own for any discerning man of taste.

Get It: Pick up the Flint and Tinder Golden Bear Suede Shirt ($898) at Huckberry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!