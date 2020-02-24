Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Packing up for the weekend and heading up to the nearest trail or mountain to take in the glory of mother nature? If you are one of those folks, you are going to want to prep for the elements. Hiking is not easy on your feet and you will need the right footwear to make the trip enjoyable. And the Keen Gypsum II Waterproof Hiking Shoe from Backcountry is the right kind of shoe.

When you pick a pair of shoes for the hiking trip, you want to make sure they are comfortable on your feet. If they aren’t even comfortable when you’re just walking to the car in them, why would they be comfortable on a hike? Luckily, the Keen Gypsum II Waterproof Hiking Shoe is comfortable at all times because of the stable dual-layer midsole that alleviates stress on your foot.

Other elements that make the Keen Gypsum II Waterproof Hiking Shoe comfortable to wear is that it is waterproof. When you are out on the trail and it starts to rain, it can be a trip killer. Or even if it rained the day before and puddles abound, the trip can be rough on your feet. With a waterproof, leather design, you don’t have to worry about walking around with soggy feet in these hiking shoes.

With the waterproof design and the comfortable soles, the Keen Gypsum II Waterproof Hiking Shoe would make for a great pair of shoes anyway. But with the strong rubber sole on the bottom of these bad boys, you will have no problem walking through the rough terrain out there. No worries about slipping or tripping. Just put these breathable shoes on and enjoy the elements.

A great pair of footwear like the Keen Gypsum II Waterproof Hiking Shoe is not typically very cheap. To be made this well and durably, it will cost a little bit. But when you pick them up from Backcountry today, you can save 31 percent on them to get them for under $100. So while supplies last, you should pick them up. Any hike that is ahead of you will be no problem at all.

Get It: Pick up the Keen Gypsum II Waterproof Hiking Shoe ($90; was $130) at Backcountry

