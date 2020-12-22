Get Ready For The New Year With Project Rock Gear From Under Armour

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The holidays are almost here. And that means for most of us, the need to buy gifts for others is already done. Now it is time to wait and deliver those gifts to those you love. It also means that it is time to go out and look for the things you need in your life that you may or may not get from those very same loved ones.

For a lot of guys, there is always the need for some new workout gear. Nobody wants to wear their regular, everyday clothes during a workout. You want clothes that can handle the rigors and the stress of the most vigorous workouts. Stuff that won’t get in your way and will actually aid in your motivation to shift into a higher gear.

Most of us know that if you’re looking for new workout gear, then Under Armour is the place to shop. The items within are so durable and comfortable that everyone who knows what’s up likes to get decked out in some UA clothing during their workouts. One of those in the know is the most famous gym fanatic in the world and he is teamed up with Under Armour.

That iconic gym lover is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Rock is the best walking billboard for fitness. One look at him and you will instinctively feel like you don’t do enough physical activity. So the fact that he has put his name on a line of workout clothes at Under Armour is one of the greatest seals of approval ever.

The Project Rock Collection over at Under Armour is amazing. Any guy would be lucky to have at least one of these items in their life. And we’re going to show off 7 of these amazing items. That way you can save time from scrolling through all the items and just pick out the gear you need for your workout routines.

Want to get ready for a workout so you can roll into the New Year primed to make the New You? Pick up some Project Rock Gear we wrangled for you below. There’s no reason any of you shouldn’t pick any of these items up.

