We still need to mask up when we leave the house. So get yourself a brand new mask that will deliver comfort as it’s delivering protection.

Get It: Pick up the 3D Print-Knit Mask° 2.0 ($25) at Ministry of Supply

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The 10 Best Pieces Of Chest Exercise Equipment for Home

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!