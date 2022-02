UO Striped Sweater Vest GET IT!

Vests are pretty good for warm weather days. You’ll be layering up but not enough to be overwhelming. Especially when it’s as lightweight and appealing as this one from Urban Outfitters. Got a great spring look to it that will go well with your wardrobe.

Get It: Pick up the UO Striped Sweater Vest ($69) at Urban Outfitters

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!