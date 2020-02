Wool Loungers GET IT!

When you just want to sit back and relax this spring, you should have these wool loungers in your possession. They are so soft and comfortable it’s like walking on clouds. If you want to lounge, there’s a reason these are called loungers.

Get It: Pick up the Wool Loungers ($95) at Allbirds

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!