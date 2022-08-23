Get Ready to Bundle up This Fall With the Waxed Trucker Jacket From Huckberry

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The summer is almost over folks. We are gonna get into the Fall season and then before we know it, the winter will finally be here. Which means we need to start getting ready to change out our wardrobes. And you can do that in a big way with the Flint & Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket from Huckberry.

We love Huckberry over here. Have written about their wares beforehand and we will continue to do so. We’re doing it right now with the Flint & Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket. It’s a coat we’ve gotten our hands on and can say with authority that you guys will love having it in your life when the chill rises in the air.

For one, the Flint & Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket is pretty damn comfy and cozy. It’s got a great feeling to it while you’re wearing it, as well as keeping the cold at bay. And with that waxed design, it helps keep the weather out, so you don’t get too drenched in a fall rain storm when you head out of the house.

It also doesn’t hurt that the coat is pretty damn stylish to boot. It’s got a great autumnal look to it, no matter which colorway you choose from, of which there are 8. Any avenue you go down, the color will look great on you and whatever outfit you pair it with. It’s the kinda lightweight coat every guy needs when the Fall rolls around.

Having tried on the Flint & Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket ourselves, we think you guys should get on it and pick one up for yourselves right now. It’s stylish and comfortable/warm in equal measure. The perfect Fall coat for the man on the go. Don’t let this coat pass you by. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Flint & Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket ($268) at Flint & Tinder

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

Best Men’s Underwear: Top 16 Comfy Boxers to Stylish Briefs (2022)

The Best Hair Clippers for Men in 2022

The Best Real Gold Watches for Men in 2022 from $149 to $32K