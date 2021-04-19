Get Ready To Get Out With MSX By Michael Strahan

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As the world slowly opens again it is time to reconsider those sweats most of have been wearing daily and figure out to how look a bit more polished for those impending social activities. MSX by Michael Strahan has solved that conundrum by creating a versatile “workleisure” line that looks just as good for social outings, working out, or lounging at home. Ten styles have been exclusively designed with Tailored Brands, and include foundational items such as hoodies, joggers, henleys, T-shirts, shorts, and polos ranging in colorways from classic heather gray and sleek black to sharp teals, cool blues, and a modern camo. These unique pieces are designed with versatility in mind: comfortable and casual enough for lounging at home, yet polished enough for work or a social environment. Moisture-wicking attributes in smooth jersey and quick-dry polyester help keep temperatures cool during high-pressure meetings or during a night out. The styles also include features thoughtfully designed for additional comfort, convenience, and safety with 4-way stretch, non-iron fabrics, zip pockets, and built-in reflective taping.

Check out some of our favorite pieces by the new Michael Strahan line at Men’s Wearhouse below. Once you get this on, you’ll be really thrilled you picked them up.

