Get Ready To Get Out With MSX By Michael Strahan

Modern Fit Fleece Jogging Pants GET IT!

Joggers have become as commonplace as jeans but these versions include feature zippered pockets, a drawstring waist, quick-dry fabric, and tapered legs. Dress them up with an unlined blazer or down with a sweatshirt.

Get It: Pick up the Modern Fit Fleece Jogging Pants ($40) at Men’s Wearhouse

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The 10 Best Appetite Suppressants To Pick Up For Men

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!