Get Some Flowers For Valentines Early With This Lovely Bouquet

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. It’s one of the most romantic days of the year and if you got someone to spend it with, you need to make sure it’s a special one. Spoil them and show them how much you care. And you can do that when you pick up the Red Rose & Calla Lily Bouquet from 1-800-Flowers right now.

1-800-Flowers is always a great resource when it’s time to get some flowers for the loved ones in your life. Not just because the stock of options runs deep and comes at great prices, but because you can order them ahead of time and make sure they arrive on the set date so you aren’t running around at the last minute.

The stock at 1-800-Flowers is great because you can get something like the Red Rose & Calla Lily Bouquet. This is a fantastic bouquet, a selection of hand-picked and curated flowers that are chosen because of how gorgeous they are. Anyone will know the love is real when these are in front of their eyes.

Not only that, but you have options when it comes to picking up the Red Rose & Calla Lily Bouquet. You can stick with just the flowers themselves, but you can get them with options like a red vase or a clear vase or some chocolates or, the best option in our mind, a Red Vase with a necklace and some Godiva Chocolate.

Whatever option of Red Rose & Calla Lily Bouquet you think works best, you can grab it right now and make sure they arrive just in time for your special someone to know you made it a special day. So head on over to 1-800-Flowers now and get it out of the way right now.

Get It: Pick up the Red Rose & Calla Lily Bouquet (starting at $65) at 1-800-Flowers

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!