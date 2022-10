Ellen Luxe 18k Gold Vermeil Huggie Earrings GET IT!

Some new earrings would make her happy this gift-giving season. And a pair of gorgeous, minimalist earrings like these will more than do the trick. Sometimes simpler is better and that is truly the case here.

Get It: Pick up the Ellen Luxe 18k Gold Vermeil Huggie Earrings ($200) at Kendra Scott

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!