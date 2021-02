Emmet Wool-Blend Pea Coat GET IT!

A pea coat is a classic for any stylish man looking to bundle up in the winter. And this pea coat from Overland is one of the best we’ve seen. It fits like a dream and will keep you warm all day long.

Get It: Pick up the Emmet Wool-Blend Pea Coat ($299; was $495) at Overland

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!