Jacob British Sheepskin B-3 Bomber JacketGET IT!
A bomber jacket is great to wear in the winter. Normally very heavy and designed to keep the wearer warm, the fur lining around the neck helps keep you warm. And this bomber jacket has to be one of the best we’ve ever seen.
Get It: Pick up the Jacob British Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket ($595; was $795) at Overland
Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top