Sam Spanish Shearling Sheepskin Jacket GET IT!

Just because this sheepskin jacket looks lightweight, that doesn’t mean it is. You don’t have to worry that it won’t keep you warm. Winter days can’t bust through the style and insulation of this amazing jacket.

Get It: Pick up the Sam Spanish Shearling Sheepskin Jacket ($795; was $995) at Overland

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!