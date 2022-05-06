Get Some New Breathable Fashion This Spring From Legends

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the warm weather finally upon us, it is time to get some new clothes to handle our workouts. Even better is if those workouts can double as leisurewear. Why spend the money if you can’t get the most bang for your buck? The only downside is that there are a lot of options when it comes to brands for these kinds of clothes. That can make it hard to figure out where to shop.

Luckily for you guys, we got the brand that is gonna make shopping for athleisurewear so much easier on you. And that brand is Legends. This is a brand that got started in 2019 with the mission to allow all athletes to have clothes they can wear all day long. Be it going to the gym or going to the bar with the guys and everything in between, Legends has the gear you need.

Another goal for Legends when it comes to designing these clothes is to add performance DNA and properties into everything in the store. That way you can be sure that you’ll always be comfortable and ready to go when the time calls. Elements like all-way stretch material, moisture-wicking, anti-microbial, and engineered ventilation. All of those elements all but guarantee that you’ll be comfortable at the gym or running errands during the day.

When it comes to athleisurewear, you don’t want the clothes to just be comfortable but you want them to be extremely durable as well. Since the plan is to wear them while you work out, you will be doing a lot of moving in them. That kind of wear and tear can really break the wrong kind of clothing down. Luckily, Legends clothing can handle the rigors of a workout.

You can trust that the durability of these items is going to be high because of the investors that are involved with Legends. You got world-class athletes like Steve Nash, Willie McGinest, Marlon Humphrey, Marcus, and Markieff Morris putting their names on this brand. So you know these clothes can handle a workout. And you got entertainer Quavo involved as well to let you know that the clothes are stylish enough to wear when you’re not working out.

Of all the options you can pick up from Legends this Spring, we can’t help but praise the Dash Tee and the Luka Short. Each of these is made with the warm weather in mind, so you can stay comfortable all day long. We can tell you guys that from experience because we’ve tried them out ourselves. They’ve become great additions to our wardrobe. If you can’t trust Steve Nash, hopefully, you can trust us.

Legends has come up and really impressed us with the level of craft and care each item is made with. The kind of comfort and durability we want in our workout clothing. And they’re stylish enough to be worn when you aren’t working out either. So scroll on down, and check out the Dash Tee and the Luka Short to add some big weapons to your warm-weather wardrobe right now.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!