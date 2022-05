Dash Tee GET IT!

Looking for a tee-shirt that is gonna help keep you sweat-free during the day? Then you want the Dash Tee, as it is made with engineered ventilation that targets high sweat zones so you can stay fresh during the day. And it looks pretty good too, so it’s just a good tee-shirt to add to your wardrobe for style reasons.

Get It: Pick up the Dash Tee ($50) at Legends

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!