Get Some New Frames From The New Warby Parker x Pharrell Williams Collection

Whenever people need to get new frames, Warby Parker is one of the best places to shop. It’s because the styles within are great and the pricing is hard to beat. And that is very true with the I Am Other Winston Frames from the new Warby Parker x Pharrell Williams collection.

It should come as no surprise to anyone at this point in time that Pharrell knows what’s what in the style game. The I Am Other Winston Frames from the Warby Parker x Pharrell Williams collection bear that out. With these frames, you’ll be getting a fun throwback to the glasses of our youth.

These frames aren’t just a simple throwback to the styles we grew up with. But the I Am Other Winston Frames come with a design that recalls the look of broken glasses that have been taped up at the bridge. With these frames, you can retake a look that was once unappealing and make them a part of your very unique aesthetic. Much like Pharrell

When it comes to glasses, we all want them to look good. It’s kind of important since they tend to be the first thing people notice on our faces. And you’ll be in good hands with these frames. But you also want them to be comfortable. And these are quite comfortable for anyone in need of new frames.

What makes these I Am Other Winston Frames fit so well is the craft. Made with hand-polished cellulose acetate, these will sit on your face like a dream. No pinching or sliding. You’ll never feel constrained wearing them. Comfort and style is the name of the game here.

So if you’re out there looking for a new pair of frames, these I Am Other Winston Frames from the brand new Warby Parker x Pharrell Williams collection will suit your needs quite well. Pick up a pair now, as these are limited edition and are sure to move real fast.

