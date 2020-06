Anywhere Shorts E-Waist GET IT!

Summer season is shorts season. And these shorts are top of the line. It’ll feel like wearing a cloud wherever you go. And that bright blue color scheme will add a good deal of style to your wardrobe.

Get It: Pick up the Anywhere Shorts E-Waist ($58; was $78) at Bonobos

