Sky Fox Heated Socks GET IT!

Your feet take a real beating during the winter. On those freezing winter days, you are really going to want to bundle them up. And with these heated socks, they will be nice and padded with an extra layer of battery-powered heat to keep you toasted no matter how low the temperature gets.

Get It: Pick up the Sky Fox Heated Socks ($80) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!