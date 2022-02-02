Get Style and Comfort in Equal Measure With This Canvas Work Jacket

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The year may be moving quickly, as we are already in February somehow. But that doesn’t mean the winter is coming to an end anytime soon. We’re gonna be neck-deep in coat season for a while. And if you want a stylish new option to add to your collection, The Roughneck Waxed Canvas Work Jacket is something to pick up.

Bespoke Post is one of our favorite outlets in the world because of the gear one can find within. Not just clothing like The Roughneck Waxed Canvas Work Jacket, but items like knives and firepits that make a life for those who spend their time outdoors even easier. And life is much easier with this coat in it.

Now, The Roughneck Waxed Canvas Work Jacket is quite the looker. And it’s quite comfortable as well. That’s due to the materials used in making this. You got a cotton waxed canvas shell so it feels quite comfortable on the skin, but also gives it that sleek look that helps keep the warmth inside.

You also got polyester lining in here to help keep things quite insulated. That way when you’re going about your business, be it trips to the office or trips to the bar, you don’t have to contend with the cold. This bad boy is also quite water-resistant, making it ideal when you end up in a surprise snow/rainstorm.

A coat that looks this good and feels this good while keeping you comfortable in the winter weather we’re dealing with? The Roughneck Waxed Canvas Work Jacket is hard to pass up. It’s just another winner from Bespoke Post and one you guys would be wise in picking up right now.

Get It: Pick up The Roughneck Waxed Canvas Work Jacket ($140) at Bespoke Post

