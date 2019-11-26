Get the Barbershop Treatment at Home with GilletteLabs’ Heated Razor

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Guys these days are all about getting back to our roots. The “modern conveniences” of previous generations, like electric razors, polyester, and disposable plastics, are falling by the wayside in favor of authentic materials and shared experiences. Craftsmanship matters again. Personal touches mean something. And nowhere is that more evident than in personal hygiene and grooming.

Take the barbershop. Usurped by chain conglomerates in decades past, the neighborhood barbershop has made a rousing comeback as a place where guys can hang out, talk shop, and get pampered. And grooming products and services, like safety razors, manicures, even manscaping, are more popular than ever.

That’s why we love this new Heated Razor by Gillette Labs. Because while barbershops are great for the occasional haircut, getting a hot towel safety razor shave daily would get expensive pretty quick.

The GilletteLabs Heated Razor provides a soothing warming sensation when you shave, just like you get from the hot towel at the barbershop. But you get it right in the comfort of your own bathroom.

Designed with a rechargeable battery, the Heated Razor features a stainless steel warming bar that makes every shave feel like a barbershop shave. The warming bar is situated on the head of the razor, just below the five blades. As the first contact point, it warms your skin as you pull the razor across your face, prepping it for the blades to follow.

The result? A soothing sensation and a close, comfortable shave that feels less harsh on your cheek, jaw, and neck. And that’s something every guy can appreciate.

Better Than A Safety Razor

If you’ve been considering a safety razor, or if you’ve tried it and came away with burning, irritated skin, you’ve got to put the Heated Razor from GilletteLabs on your list this holiday season. It will change the way you feel about your morning shave.

Better still, give one to a dear friend—or to your dad, who’s likely been scraping away with a disposable for the last forty years. You know he’ll love it.

With two temperature settings, it’s totally customizable. With the push of a button, you can adjust the heat on the GilletteLabs Heated Razor. Start with a comfortable 109 degrees F/43 degrees C, or turn it up to a warmer 122 degrees F/50 degrees C. Either way, you’ll get a close, comfortable shave that’s just right for you. Just like you get from the barber.

The rechargeable battery is strong, too—good for up to about six shaves before it needs to be replaced on its wireless magnetic charging station.

The Heated Razor is built with Flexdisc technology, so it conforms to your face as you shave. That means no more missed spots, no more hard-to-reach areas. With the Heated Razor from GilletteLabs, you can reach every nook and cranny. Even that spot right behind your jaw.

So if you love the idea of the hot towel shave from the neighborhood barber—who doesn’t?!—you’ve gotta put the Heated Razor from Gillette Labs on your wishlist this holiday season. Or give one to a guy you know will also appreciate the luxe treatment. You’ll get a bracing, comfortable shave, just like at the barbershop, right in your own bathroom. And that’s the kind of personal touch every guy will appreciate these days.

