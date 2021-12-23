Get The Perfect Fit With The B-Type Jeans From Big Star Denim

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If there’s one thing that most guys like to have in their wardrobe is a good selection of jeans. But there’s always an issue with jeans is that one brand fits differently than others. They don’t come made for each specific person. Since everyone is different, it only makes sense for everyone’s needs to be different if the same size is shared between them.

As often as we can find a pair of jeans made from top-of-the-line denim that looks good and feels even better, you might be disappointed to find out that they don’t fit just right. And that is why you guys should be thrilled to know that Big Star Denim is here to deliver B-Type Jeans, a collection of denim that demands a more comfortable-fitting pair of jeans.

What is B-Type Jeans? Long story short is that they are a collection of jeans that are made to fit each person like it was made for them. There are 3 different types of B-Type Jeans to pick from. There’s Slim Fit, Straight Fit, and Easy-Fit to choose from. Slim Fit is made to fit more tailored around the leg, with the Straight Fit feeling a bit more relaxed and then Easy-Fit coming in at an even more relaxed design.

Within those three options, you got 3 core denim washes to choose from. You got medium, dark, and black to work with. Then there are also the 2 additional fabric offerings you can pick, which are Khaki and Grey. That right there is a ton of customization to work with, allowing you to improve your wardrobe with choices that fit your aesthetic. But the choices don’t just end there. In fact, that’s just the beginning.

The deeper you get into picking the right B-Type Jeans for yourself, the more you get to work with. And these following options are where they become the best fitting jeans around. Because there are 11 waist sizes to choose from, in tandem with 8 different inseam sizes to choose from. When you pick each option, the jeans are delivered to those specifications. And in the crafting process, they are made with those measurements in mind to make them fit those specific needs.

Even better in our minds is that B-Type Jeans are more affordable than most other pairs of high-end jeans. For the work that is done into making these as appealing to the eye and as comfortable as they are, paying under $100 is a steal in our minds. Which makes it all the easier to replace those old jeans in your closet for a new pair that’ll become your fast favorites in no time.

There are many options out there for good jeans, but B-Type Jeans are among the best out there. You should go ahead and pick up a pair or two right now. Either for yourself as a gift for someone this holiday season, you won’t go wrong with a pair of jeans like these that are made with more care and personalization than other pairs. Once these are put on, chances are good you won’t regret it at all.

Get It: Pick up the B-Type Jeans ($98) at Big Star Denim

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

20 Hiking & Adventure Gifts for Outdoors Lovers

The Best Stocking Stuffers for Men

Comfort Gifts Perfect for Anyone Who Now Spends More Time at Home

21 Best Gifts For Men Who Love to Sleep and Relax at Home

21 Fitness Gifts for Fitness-Focused Men Starting at Just $6

Men’s Journal Picks: Best Practical Gifts – Starting at Just $9

21 Gifts For Kids Who Have Everything This Holiday Season

The Best Splurge-Worthy Gifts for Men

The 22 Best Wellness Gifts for Health Fanatic Men

21 Gifts for Men Who Say They Don’t Want Anything

23 Stylish Gift Ideas for Fashionable Men

18 Gifts for Men That Cost Less Than $25

Men’s Journal Picks: Best Gifts for Dad – Starting at Just $9

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!