Get the Royale Treatment with Our Favorite Sneakers from Greats

Sneakers have been experiencing a renaissance the last few years. Once the exclusive domain of sports fans and hardcore sneakerheads, the recent resurgence of Stan Smith adidas has catapulted casual leather street sneakers into the mainstream. One of our favorites, Greats, is from right here in our hometown of New York City.

Greats has a full line of fantastic casual sneakers, but our favorite is the Royale. It combines street-savvy style with quality materials and top-notch Italian workmanship. The result is a comfortable, durable sneaker that’s as at-home strolling Bedford as it is hustling up Fifth Avenue.

Now that everyone (and their mom) owns a pair of white leather sneakers, today you can get the Royale in a variety of colors and fabrics, and even in a high-top version. Whether you want swanky suede, breathable knit, or a skate-friendly high-top, there’s a Royale for everybody, starting at just $119.

The Royale is a premium quality essential sneaker. Every pair is handmade in Italy by world renowned craftsmen using only luxury materials like full grain leather (the type that truly gets better with age). The inside is lined with the soft, supple leather, making socks optional. OrthoLite insoles provide extra cushioning, and even the 100 percent waxed cotton laces will develop a patina.

Here are some of our favorite Greats.

Greats Royale Sneakers

The best-selling Greats go with every outfit. Available in back, brown, white, and tan, we love this sneaker in grey. It goes with everything from chinos to jeans. And when the workday is over, head straight to the party and you’ll still feel like the best-dressed guy in the room.

Pick up the Royale ($179) at Greats

Greats Royale High Sneakers

For guys who like a bit more ankle support and want to stand out from the crowd, the Royale High is the way to go. They’ve got all the same great materials and quality craftsmanship of the standard Royale, but in a skate-cool high top. Royale Highs are available in navy, tan, black, or all-white.

Pick up the Royale High ($199) at Greats

Greats Royale Suede Sneakers

Soft, supple suede is the perfect autumn textile, and these sweet suede Royales are going to be our new favorite fall sneaker.

The contrast Nubuck heel tab adds a new dimension of style, and the gum sole gives them a tough, durable footprint that’s ready for anything. We love this olive green Greats calls Moss. But you can get yours in black or navy, if you prefer. All have the tan gum sole.

Pick up the Royale Suede ($179) at Greats

Greats Royale Knit Sneakers

if you’re as done with the solid-white leather casual sneaker as we are, switch things up with this comfortable, breathable knit Royale. Designed in Brooklyn and made in Italy with yarn from recycled single-use and ocean plastics, each pair is the equivalent of recycling seven plastic bottles.

If you go with white, the contrast heel tab comes in black, navy, and grey. Or you can opt for a navy or black upper, with a white tab. All are more comfy and cool, and you’ll be helping contribute to a cleaner planet.

Pick up the Royale Knit ($119) at Greats

Greats Royale Safari Sneakers

Are you kidding?! We seriously can’t imagine anything we’d like to unwrap on Christmas morning more than these amazing limited-edition Greats sneakers. Featuring a luxurious leopard print pony hair upper with leather accents, they bring a fierce look to this simple style. Also available in a white Snow Leopard colorway.

Pick up the Royale Safaris ($189) at Greats

See the complete selection of Brooklyn-designed, Italian-made sneakers at Greats

