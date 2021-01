UA HOVR™ Sonic 3 USA Running Shoes GET IT!

Like to go for a run to work out that stress and burn some calories? Then you’ll want these runners on your feet so you can hit the road and stay running all day long.

Get It: Pick up the UA HOVR™ Sonic 3 USA Running Shoes ($85; was $110) at Under Armour

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!