Get The Women in Your Life Some Great Kendra Scott Gifts This Holiday

Gift For Daughter: Ari Heart Gold Extended Length Necklace GET IT!

If you’re looking to get something special for your daughter this holiday, may we suggest this necklace? It’s a sleek yet simple design with a heart pendant that will show your little girl how much space she takes up in your heart.

Get It: Pick up the Ari Heart Gold Extended Length Necklace ($65) at Kendra Scott

Check out the Kendra Scott Gift Guide For Daughter here

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!