Gift For Mom: Carmen Gold Tennis Necklace GET IT!

Get Mom this Gold Tennis Necklace. Why? Because it’s such an alluring and sleek piece of jewelry that she will have no reason to not wear it, as it can be paired with any outfit she’s got with ease.

Get It: Pick up the Carmen Gold Tennis Necklace ($120) at Kendra Scott

Check out the Kendra Scott Gift Guide For Mom here

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!