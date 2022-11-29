Get The Women in Your Life Some Great Kendra Scott Gifts This Holiday

Gifts for Her: Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace GET IT!

Sometimes simple packs more of a punch than something more elaborate and this necklace is proof of that. It’s a simple necklace with a pendant on it. But when put together, the necklace just pops. Any woman will be thrilled to add this to their collection.

Get It: Pick up the Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace ($70) at Kendra Scott

Check out the Kendra Scott Gift Guide For Her here

