Get The Women in Your Life Some Great Kendra Scott Gifts This Holiday

Gifts For Mom: Small Faceted Alex Gold Drop Earrings GET IT!

Mom deserves a special gift this holiday that shows how much you love her and these earrings will do the trick. They got a very unique color scheme to them and on closer inspection, they have an almost cosmic look to them. So with these, you will tell Mom that your love for her is written in the stars. And she’ll be able to look like a million bucks when she wears them.

Get It: Pick up the Small Faceted Alex Gold Drop Earrings ($65) at Kendra Scott

Check out the Kendra Scott Gift Guide For Mom here

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!