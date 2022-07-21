Get These Billabong Sundays Airlite Boardshorts for Your Trips to the Beach

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

We still have a lot of summer fun left in our futures. Plenty of time to get out of the house and enjoy the sun. Enjoy the sun at the beach or hanging out by the pool. And if you like to spend time by the water when the summer heat is high, then you want to do so with the Billabong Sundays Airlite Boardshorts in your life.

The Billabong Sundays Airlite Boardshorts, right out of the gate, are clearly a good pickup. They just have a great look to them. An eye-catching design that manages to look very summery without being a retread of older looks. You’ll stand out from the crowd when you got these in your life.

More importantly, is that these Billabong Sundays Airlite Boardshorts sre incredibly durable and comfortable. It’s an 89%/11% polyester/elastane design. This means that they have a good sense of mobility so you can swim with ease and lounge about in total comfort. They won’t get beaten up by the water. Perfect for the summer wardrobe.

You can find these over at Zappos. This shouldn’t really come as a surprise because even though Zappos is the best spot to pick up footwear, the best brands don’t just stop at sending shoes to the site. You can get other great items like these swim trunks that’ll make your life so much more convenient.

Want to spend some time by the water in comfort this summer? Then pick up the Billabong Sundays Airlite Boardshorts. They are affordable, durable, comfortable, and quite stylish. Head on over to Zappos right now so you can pick up a pair while the summer is still upon us.

Get It: Pick up the Billabong Sundays Airlite Boardshorts ($53; was $66) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

Related Links

Best Men’s Underwear: Top 16 Comfy Boxers to Stylish Briefs (2022)

The Best Hair Clippers for Men in 2022

The Best Real Gold Watches for Men in 2022 from $149 to $32K